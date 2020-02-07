|
Lynda Kaye Williams DENTON -- Lynda Kaye Williams, 71, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away on February 1, 2020, in her home in Denton, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m., Saturday, February 8, GracePointe Church, 3000 E. McKinney St, Denton, Texas 76209. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org. This is in honor of Lynda's late husband, who battled type 1 diabetes for 56 years. Born the first of three daughters to Gwen Lumry and Bill Wilson in Borger, Texas, Lynda's family moved to Bedford in 1965. There, she finished high school and graduated from L.D. Bell High School in 1966. Lynda met Joe Kelly Williams, the love of her life, at Connie's Drive-in. The story involves Lynda in curlers and Joe hopping through a car window always the jokester. They fell in love and were married on October 25, 1966, remaining happily married for 49 years until Joe's death in 2016. Lynda was very close to her sisters. She and Joe welcomed both younger sisters into their home to live with them at separate times. Together, they created numerous inside jokes during these times that were the favorites to share at family gatherings. A devoted woman of faith, Lynda was a longtime member of Smithfield United Methodist Church. She was also proud of her 30+ year career at State Farm. She retired in 2011 and moved to Denton in 2018 to be closer to her family. In Denton, she attended GracePointe Church with her family. Lynda had many pleasures in life, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She was a proud mother to her two children and a beloved 'Nana' (aka 'Nanz', which she especially loved) to her four grandchildren, as well as her many pups and 'grand-pets'. She loved her family fiercely and went out of her way to protect them. Lynda was an incredible cook and loved to host large family gatherings. She also enjoyed baking cookies with her grandchildren and cherished being a part of their lives, making it a priority to attend their activities, and sports and school events. Sunday cookouts were a staple in her life as matriarch of the Williams family. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe and her parents Bill and Gwen Wilson. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Corey Williams and wife, Paige; daughter, Kelly Mowrer and husband, A.J.; grandchildren, Carson Williams, Payne Williams, Drew Mowrer and Ainsley Mowrer; sisters, Debbie Sellers and Pam Lynn; and numerous nieces and nephews. DEBERRY FUNERAL DIRECTORS 940-383-4200
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2020