Lynda L. Hinds ARLINGTON--Lynda L. Hinds, 71, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Lynda was preceded in death by her mother and father, Anthony and Marie Daskevich; son, Matthew Young. SURVIVORS: Lynda is survived by her husband, Ronnie Hinds; sons, Michael Young, James Hinds; daughter, Amanda Virgil; brothers, Anthony Daskevich, Daniel Daskevich; sister, Dorothy Ford; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019