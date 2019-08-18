Home

Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Lynda L. Hinds

Lynda L. Hinds Obituary
Lynda L. Hinds ARLINGTON--Lynda L. Hinds, 71, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Lynda was preceded in death by her mother and father, Anthony and Marie Daskevich; son, Matthew Young. SURVIVORS: Lynda is survived by her husband, Ronnie Hinds; sons, Michael Young, James Hinds; daughter, Amanda Virgil; brothers, Anthony Daskevich, Daniel Daskevich; sister, Dorothy Ford; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019
