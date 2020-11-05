Lyndal C. Tracy
June 19, 1926 - November 1, 2020
North Richland Hills, Utah - Lyndal Cann Tracy, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 1st, 2020. She will always be remembered as a caring mother, sister, and grandmother to all that knew and loved her. She was born on June 19, 1926 in Greensboro, North Carolina, to Jesse Eris Cann and Dorothy Nicholson Cann.
Lyn was an accomplished woman both professionally and personally. She graduated in 1947 from the University of North Carolina with a Bachelor's degree in Commerce. Following graduation, she worked as a civilian contractor for the Department of the Air Force, eventually ending up in Memphis, Tennessee. While in Memphis, she met her future husband, Troy Patrick "Pat" Tracy, and they were married in September, 1955. She put her professional career on hold temporarily to raise a family of two boys in Oklahoma, Colorado, Arizona, and Texas. As her children left for college, she resumed her professional career and was recognized as a Certified Public Accountant by the State of Texas in 1983. She went on to become the VP of Accounting, Controller, and Treasurer for a number of companies in the Houston and Dallas metro areas. Once her husband retired in 1989, she also retired and they enjoyed traveling the world together. She continued her travels with friends after her husband passed in 1996, collecting items from all over the world. In addition to her love of travel, she was a lifelong devoted fan of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team, even traveling to see them in the Final Four NCAA tournament just a few years ago. During all this time, she continued to emphasize her family, enjoying time with her sister, two sons, her daughter-in-law, and three grandsons. Truly, she lived a very full life in all aspects, deeply touching all who had the privilege to know and love her.
Lyn is survived by her sister, Carlton Cann of Georgetown, Texas; son Troy Tracy II of Irving, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Doug and Mandy Tracy of Flower Mound, Texas; grandson and granddaughter-in-law Greg Tracy and Shivani Patel of San Francisco, California; grandson Matthew Tracy of Seattle, Washington; and grandson Danny Tracy of San Jose, California. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pat Tracy.
The visitation will be held from 9 o'clock to 10 o'clock a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the funeral home. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 o'clock a.m. at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
