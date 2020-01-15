Home

Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home
4216 South Bowen Road
Arlington, TX 76016
(817) 468-8111
Lynn D. Smith Obituary
Lynn D Smith ARLINGTON--Lynn D Smith, 70, of Arlington passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Moore Bowen Road Funeral Home. Inurnment follows at 1:30 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Lynn was born Dec. 7, 1949, in Spartanburg, S.C., the daughter of Lawrence DeLoach and Velma Ward DeLoach. Lynn married Jim Smith on Jan. 4, 1980, and he preceded her in death on April 22, 2019. Lynn received her Bachelor's of Science in 1972 from Winthrop University. Lynn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She then worked as a legal assistant for over 30 years in Washington, D.C., Dallas, and Fort Worth, retiring in 2005. Lynn never met a stranger and loved to talk and share stories. She had a love for the ocean and collected sea shells and enjoyed time spent on the beach. SURVIVORS: Lynn is survived by DeAnna Smith Moorhouse and husband, John Moorhouse; grandchildren, Codi, John and Anna Grace Moorhouse, Elaine Carson Smith; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and fur baby, Wheeler.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020
