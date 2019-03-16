Home

Lynn Moore
Lynn Earl Moore Obituary
Lynn Earl Moore FORT WORTH--Lynn Earl Moore died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 57. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Moore Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to McCall's Chapel School; 13546 CR 3600, Ada, OK 74828; or Hospice Vitas Healthcare, 6100 Western Place, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Lynn was born in Irving, Texas, on March 28, 1961, and was in a preschool for children with Down's syndrome until he went to attend McCall's Chapel School and was there for 49 years. He attended class until he started working at the school laundry. He was a genius folding fitted sheets and enjoyed his work. He made a visit home every month and continued to be an important part of his family. Lynn was preceded in death by his father, Bobby E. Moore. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother, Rose Moore; brother, Dr. Mark Moore and wife, Isabel; aunts, Reba Moore and Mona Wyatt; niece, Dr. Jenny Christianson and husband, Scott; and nephews, Dr. Bryan Moore and Kyle Moore. Lynn's precious loving nature will be missed by his family and all who loved him deeply.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019
