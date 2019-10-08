|
Lynn Jasper Vantreese EULESS--Lynn Vantreese was born June 5, 1930, in Red Oak to Virda and Elbert Vantreese. He departed this life Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home in Euless. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Waxahachie. Interment follows in Elm Branch Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas, 75165, 972-937-2211. To view an obituary or sign the guestbook, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com. Lynn was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean conflict. He worked for Jorgenson Steel, Dallas, as a crane operator and retired after more than 35 years of service. He was a member of the Teamsters Union. Lynn enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting deer and dove with his brothers and sons, Keith and Gene. He was a devout Christian and member of Airport Freeway Church of Christ. Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Vernell Costlow Vantreese; and brothers, Don, Philip, Jack, Tommy and Bob. SURVIVORS: Lynn is survived by his sons, Gene Vantreese, Keith Vantreese and wife, Bernadine; daughter, Sheila Fast; grandchildren, Billy, Damien, Joshua and Adam; as well as four great-grandchildren. BOZE-MITCHELL-MCKIBBIN FUNERAL HOME Waxahachie, 972-937-2211 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 8, 2019