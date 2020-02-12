Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Moore Memorial Gardens
Arlington, TX
1995 - 2020
Lynn Marie Patterson Obituary
Lynn Marie Patterson GRAND PRAIRIE--Lynn Marie Patterson, 64, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Grand Prairie. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: 2 p.m. in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Memorial gifts may be made to ASPCA, 800-628-0028. Lynn was born June 21, 1955, in Ames, Iowa, to George Rose and Ramona Arlene Johnson Rose. A resident of Grand Prairie for the past 43 years, she was a member of Central Bible Church (formerly known as Pantego Bible Church). She retired from the Arlington Independent School District as an RN. She worked at Sam Houston High School, Seguin High School and Shackelford Junior High School. She enjoyed gardening and camping out in the mountains in New Mexico, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. She loved her King Charles Cavalier, Prince George. Lynn was preceded in death by her Chihuahua, Pip; her labs, Nikki and Chelsea; and her cat, Tess. SURVIVORS: Husband of 43.5 years, Dan M. Patterson; daughter, Stephanie Alderdice and husband, Corey; son, Jarrod Michael Patterson; parents, George and Ramona Rose; brother, Clinton Rose and wife, Bonnie; grandson, Elliott Alderdice; and a host of family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 12, 2020
