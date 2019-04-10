Lynn Ray Haney FORT WORTH--Lynn Ray Haney went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Southside Church of Christ in Fort Worth. In memory of Lynn, please plant something green, and remember to enjoy life's abundant blessings with a grateful heart. Lynn was a native Texan, born in Fort Worth in 1949. He was a student at North Side High School, Tarrant County College, and UT Arlington. He practiced aviation for 35 years, serving as both an air traffic controller and a plans and procedures specialist for the FAA. Lynn was the eternal Boy Scout - prepared for all eventualities, an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast with a stunningly green thumb, and one of the scariest drivers in the world. But, most of all, he was a shining example of both discipline and generosity, beloved by his family for whom he sacrificed a great deal. Lynn is joining his mother, Lexie Mildred, and his brother, Arvel Wayne, in the arms of the Lord. SURVIVORS: Lynn will be extraordinarily missed by his adoring wife, Briggett; daughters, Laura Jane and Katlyn; his sister, Alice; and his brother, Jim Bob.



