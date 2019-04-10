Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Haney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Ray Haney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lynn Ray Haney Obituary
Lynn Ray Haney FORT WORTH--Lynn Ray Haney went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Southside Church of Christ in Fort Worth. In memory of Lynn, please plant something green, and remember to enjoy life's abundant blessings with a grateful heart. Lynn was a native Texan, born in Fort Worth in 1949. He was a student at North Side High School, Tarrant County College, and UT Arlington. He practiced aviation for 35 years, serving as both an air traffic controller and a plans and procedures specialist for the FAA. Lynn was the eternal Boy Scout - prepared for all eventualities, an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast with a stunningly green thumb, and one of the scariest drivers in the world. But, most of all, he was a shining example of both discipline and generosity, beloved by his family for whom he sacrificed a great deal. Lynn is joining his mother, Lexie Mildred, and his brother, Arvel Wayne, in the arms of the Lord. SURVIVORS: Lynn will be extraordinarily missed by his adoring wife, Briggett; daughters, Laura Jane and Katlyn; his sister, Alice; and his brother, Jim Bob.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now