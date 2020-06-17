Lynn Wernette DALLAS--Lynn Wernette, 71, of Dallas passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born in Ft. Worth on October 20, 1948. SERVICE: There will be a private burial at a later date. MEMORIAL: In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to DFWRESCUEME.org. Lynn graduated from Poly High School and attended some classes at TCJC South Campus. She was married to Charles Edward Wernette on October 28, 1983, in Dallas. Lynn worked as a secretary for the Bureau of ATF. She had a passion for cooking, reading, word puzzles, crochet, and animals. Preceded in death by husband, Charles; mother, Margaret; father, Roy; sister, Cynthia; brother, Bill. SURVIVORS: She was survived by her stepmother, Barbara Black of Forth Worth; son, Brian Johnson of Dallas; niece, Shelly and her husband Steve of Mansfield.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 17, 2020.