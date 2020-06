Lynn Wernette DALLAS--Lynn Wernette, 71, of Dallas passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. She was born in Ft. Worth on October 20, 1948. SERVICE: There will be a private burial at a later date. MEMORIAL: In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to DFWRESCUEME.org . Lynn graduated from Poly High School and attended some classes at TCJC South Campus. She was married to Charles Edward Wernette on October 28, 1983, in Dallas. Lynn worked as a secretary for the Bureau of ATF. She had a passion for cooking, reading, word puzzles, crochet, and animals. Preceded in death by husband, Charles; mother, Margaret; father, Roy; sister, Cynthia; brother, Bill. SURVIVORS: She was survived by her stepmother, Barbara Black of Forth Worth; son, Brian Johnson of Dallas; niece, Shelly and her husband Steve of Mansfield.