Lynn Williams GRANBURY--Lynn Williams, 78, of Granbury, Texas, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, Holly Hills Mausoleum Chapel. Interment: Holly Hills Memorial Mausoleum. Visitation 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the in lieu of flowers. Lynn was born June 22, 1940, in Turkey, Texas. He attended high school in Panhandle, Texas, and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1963. He began his career working for defense contractors when he started work for Vought Aeronautics Company in 1968 as an avionics buyer for cockpit systems on A-7 aircraft. He later became a buyer at Bell Helicopter working for many years on the V-22 Osprey program before retiring in 2002. Lynn will be remembered by family and friends for his sharp wit, his sense of humor, and his love of traditional bluegrass music, good food and his lifelong woodworking hobby. Lynn was preceded in death by his father, Byron Alton Williams; and his mother, Ruby Pearl Williams. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Dorene Williams of Granbury, Texas; son, Brian K. Williams and wife, Debbie, of Kennedale, Texas; stepson, Robert A. Heinz of Hot Springs, Ark.; granddaughter, Talour M. Hilton and husband, E.J., of Boyd, Texas; grandson, Austin L. Williams of Kennedale, Texas; stepgrandson, Daxton L. Heinz of Hot Springs, Ark.; brother, Melvin E. Williams and sister-in-law, Anna Lou Williams, of Sam Rayburn, Texas; sister-in-law, Loveta Eastes of Benbrook, Texas; four nephews; one great-granddaughter; one great-grandson; and numerous cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019
