|
|
Mabel Marie Charles FORT WORTH -- Mabel Marie Charles, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at her home in Fort Worth, Texas surrounded by family. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 3601 Alta Mesa Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas, 76133. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth, Texas. Visitation: 9 a.m. prior to service. Mabel was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Denver, Colo. to parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Palaoro. Mabel grew up in Denver and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School in 1946 at the age of 16. At the age of 14, Mabel went to work at J.J. Newberry with a work permit to make house payments for her mother as her father had died from coal miners' lung. She put money aside also to buy her a stove. Mabel worked in the card department, which is why she had such a love of cards. She loved just reading them in stores. Her friend, Betty, suggested she work for Walgreens. Mabel worked with ice cream making Sundaes. Mabel later went to work for the May Company selling clothes. Upon graduation, at 16 1/2 , she took typing and shorthand as she knew she would never attend college because of funds. Mabel was hired through school at Fred's Leather Company. Her boss gave her a week vacation to go to California to visit her brother and his family. This is where she met her future husband, even though he thought they were related because his sister was married to her brother. She thought, that he sure didn't know what he was talking about. Mabel and John married Dec. 31, 1949, in Denver, moving to California after. Mabel had six (6) children and always did what she needed to do. She even ironed for a friend for money to get her hair done. She went to work in a bowling alley and was fired because she placed ice in a glass with her bare hands. She always laughed about that. Mabel worked many jobs while her husband was out of work for six (6) months. Moving forward, Mabel found herself moving to several states, Colorado, Texas, Illinois, and back to Texas. Mabel loved Texas and the climate and did not want to move. She loved her home. Mabel volunteered 21 years at the nursing home, was involved with Hospital Ministry, and belonged to a walkers group for over 30 years, and was with Hugley Silvers Sneakers for 20+ years. She also enjoyed bible studies with her friends at St. Bartholomew. She needed to stop when her health began to fail her. She was with Beta Sigma Phi for 50 years. Mabel loved being a Den Mother for her sons. Mabel was a very humble person who loved everyone, especially babies and children. Mabel had Parkinson's and then dementia for over 16 years. She never complained and just lived her life. In July 2019, Mabel was accepted by Embrace Hospice program. This was such a blessing. A special Thank You to Wendy Kishiyama, RN, who showed much deep compassion. Thank you to the whole staff for being there for the whole family. Special thanks to Mayola Wilkerson for taking time to take Mabel to church. Mabel had a special saying "I don't know, but all I know". She loved salmon, ribs, sweet potatoes and broccoli. We always knew what she would order, and of course, ICE CREAM. Mabel was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John Phillip Charles III; her son, Gary Thomas Charles; and all her siblings. SURVIVORS: Mabel is survived by her children, Karen Lewis, Debbie Charles, Diana Dickson and husband, Bob, John Charles IV and Richard Charles; grandchildren, Shawn Charles, April Montez and husband, Luis, David Charles, John Lewis, Andrew Lewis and wife, Mari, Nicole Davidson and husband, Michael, Ann Marie Queen and husband, John, Marina Dickson, Allison Scarborough and husband, Brett, Amanda Charles, Joseph Charles, Connor Charles, Nicholas Charles; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and Mabel was also blessed with many friends for whom she cared deeply.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019