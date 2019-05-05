|
Mable Clair "Pete" Lee FORT WORTH--Mable Clair "Pete" Lee, 89, a loving wife, mother and memaw, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 2, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Everman United Methodist Church. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Everman United Methodist Church. She was born July 29, 1929, in Stewart, Fla., to William and Hattie Mullis. She was raised in Pelham, Ga., and resided in Everman, Texas, for the last 60 years. SURVIVORS: Husband, Robert Lee; children, Martha Culwell and partner, Cleta Watts, Ric Culwell and wife, Linda, Renea Lee Cramer and Shaylon Lee; the sunshines of her life, five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019