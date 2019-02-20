Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Mable Bankston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mable LaVaughen Bankston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mable LaVaughen Bankston Obituary
Mable LaVaughen Bankston FORT WORTH -- Mable LaVaughen Bankston, 87, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday at Ridglea Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Interment: Holdenville Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Chapel, Fort Worth. Her work in public education, included jobs at Arlington Heights High School and Waverly Park Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her father, Jess Lee; mother, Ava Lee; and sister, Maxine Bottoms. SURVIVORS: Sons, Bruce Bankston and wife, Regina and Ronnie Bankston and wife, Laura; four grandchildren, Cameron and Taylor Bankston and Jesse and Jordan Bankston; two nieces, Glenda Secor and Christie Alford; and one nephew, Steve Bottoms
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More