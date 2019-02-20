|
Mable LaVaughen Bankston FORT WORTH -- Mable LaVaughen Bankston, 87, passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday at Ridglea Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Interment: Holdenville Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Chapel, Fort Worth. Her work in public education, included jobs at Arlington Heights High School and Waverly Park Elementary School. She was preceded in death by her father, Jess Lee; mother, Ava Lee; and sister, Maxine Bottoms. SURVIVORS: Sons, Bruce Bankston and wife, Regina and Ronnie Bankston and wife, Laura; four grandchildren, Cameron and Taylor Bankston and Jesse and Jordan Bankston; two nieces, Glenda Secor and Christie Alford; and one nephew, Steve Bottoms
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019