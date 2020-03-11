Home

Mable Wright Nute


1933 - 2020
Mable Wright Nute GRAND PRAIRIE--Mable Wright Nute, 86, a beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1188 W. Broad St., Mansfield, Texas, 76063, Reverend Dr. Michael A. Evans Sr., senior pastor. Wake: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Mable was born Nov. 8, 1933, in Lake Providence, La., and was the eldest of 17 children. She was a retired professional cook at the Holiday Inn in Arlington, Texas. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Lora Nute-Blackshear and Jacqueline Nute-Anderson; sons, Alonzo Nute (Evelyn), Willie Nute (Penekay), Frank Rowland (Cleo), Wesley Nute, James Nute, Calvin Nute, and Michael Nute (Paula); sisters, Ann Gilliam, Betty Wright (Jerald), Bobbie Blockwood, and Johnnie Wright; brothers, Jeffrey Wright Jr., Ozie B. Wright, Roosevelt Wright, Albert Wright, Billie Wright, Charles Wright (Inez), Jimmy Wright (Barbara), David Wright (Suzette); sisters-in-law, Emma Jewell Wright and Rebecca Wright; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020
