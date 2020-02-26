|
Mack Pirkey, DDS ARLINGTON--Mack Pirkey passed away at his home on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, surrounded by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Kristen;, and his dog, Daisy. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First United Methodist Church, 313 N. Center St., Arlington. Reception to follow in the Great Hall. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DonateLifeTexas.org, First United Methodist Church of Arlington, or the . Mack was born Nov. 17, 1956, in Texarkana to Thomas and Edna Clell Pirkey. He attended Texas High School, the University of Texas at Austin, and Baylor College of Dentistry. He married his UT college sweetheart, Elizabeth, in 1982. They had one daughter, Kristen, who was his pride and joy. He practiced dentistry in Arlington for over 34 years. To say he loved being a dentist is an understatement. He blessed thousands with his compassionate care and livelong friendship. He said the worse thing about having to retire was not being able to visit with his patients every day. Mack loved to vacation in Colorado every summer with his extended family. He was an avid Longhorn football fan. Hook'em. SURVIVORS: Mack is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Kristen; father, Thomas Pirkey; sister, Mary Pirkey Davies and husband, Pete; sister-in-law, Suzanne Militzer and husband, Todd; and nieces, Rachel and Katherine Militzer.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 26, 2020