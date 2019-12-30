|
Maddy Gilchrist FORT WORTH--Maddy Gilchrist, 23, earned her wings on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, after a short illness. VISITATION: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: Donations to or CdLS Foundation, 30 Tower Ln #400, Avon, CT 06001. Maddy attended Keller (Go, Panthers!) and Fort Worth schools (Go, Yellow Jackets!). She was a Special Olympian, earning gold in bowling. Maddy was preceded in death by her Grumpy, Don, and her Granny, Jan. SURVIVORS: She will be deeply missed by her Mama, Kim; her bonus dad, Doug; her Dad, Tom; her bonus mom, Tracey; brothers, Nate and Zach; sisters, Katie and Morgan; Nana, Judy; aunt, Kris; and a host of extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 30, 2019