Madeline D'Eletto Sherrill FORT WORTH--Madeline L. D'Eletto Sherrill, 105, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Madeline was born Oct. 10, 1913, in New Castle, Pa., daughter of Mr. Ermenegildo D'Eletto and Angelina Mone D'Eletto. She graduated from the school of nursing at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia as a registered nurse. She served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II in the 437th Troop Carrier Group, 814th Flight Nursing Unit. She was a first lieutenant and supervised her group of nurses on Air Evac flights between Britain and France or Belgium evacuating the wounded. On her return to the U.S., she worked for Farm Labor caring for migratory workers in Nebraska. While there, she met and married Robert Donald Sherrill Jr., who was an accountant in the same department. In 1949, they moved to Fort Worth, Texas, and continued their careers there. They enjoyed many happy years there with their daughter, Lynda. Madeline was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sherrill, in 1994. SURVIVORS: Loving daughter, Lynda Carol and husband, William David Hicks, of Shreveport, La.; nieces, Cynthia Simone, Kathy D'Eletto, Mary Jane D'Eletto and husband, Peter Bumbaugh; very close cousin, Jeanne Mone; dear friends, Phoebe Proctor, Linda and John Cabibbo; and many other close friends. Madeline wished to thank all of her friends and family members who have added such great joy to her life over the years.



