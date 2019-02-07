Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Arlington Chapel
1221 East Division St
Arlington, TX 76011
(817) 548-1791
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenwood Arlington Chapel
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood Arlington Chapel
Madeline Ford Obituary
Madeline Ford ARLINGTON -- Madeline Ford, 94, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m., Friday in Greenwood Arlington Chapel. Interment: Moore Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Arlington Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Shriners Hospital of Dallas. Madeline was born on May 18, 1924, to Luther and Reva Burton. She married the love of her life in 1944 and they settled in Arlington in 1956. Madeline was the Worthy Matron of the Arlington Chapter of Eastern Star in 1977. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Hollis Ford; her daughter, Linda Accord; and her three sisters. SURVIVORS: Son, Charles Ford and wife, Karla; grandsons, Chip Buckner and wife, Carol and BJ Ford and wife, Ashley; granddaughters, Ginny Kissling and husband, Jeff, Melissa Wiley and husband, Wes and Kimber Hudson and husband, Ryan; and numerous great-grandchildren, family, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2019
