Madeline La Beryle Roberts

Madeline La Beryle Roberts Obituary
Madeline La Beryle Roberts FORT WORTH -- Madeline La Beryle Roberts, 65, was called home on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. SERVICE: Her Celebration will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Good Shepherd Temple of Praise, 5625 Good Shepherd Way. Wake, 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial, Cedar Hill. SURVIVORS: children; LaSybil Taylor Campbell (Kittrell, Jr.) and De Otis Taylor; brothers, Rev. Michael Roberts (Vickie) and Kevin Roberts (Latosha); 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild the father of her kids, Otis Taylor.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 13, 2019
