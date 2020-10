Or Copy this URL to Share

Jewel Madeline "Madge" Needham was born August 24, 1934 in Wellington, Texas to Levi & Thelma Needham. Madge married her high school sweetheart, Glen David Tomamichel, on June 24, 1954. She was a loving mother to her children, Paula, Mark, & Michelle, and she was a wonderful Grandmommie to her 9 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren. Madge passed away from pneumonia on February 24, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store