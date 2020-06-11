Madison William Reed, Jr. GRANBURY -- Madison William Reed, Jr., known to friends and family as "Matty", passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020, 12 days before his 85th birthday in Granbury, Texas. SERVICE: A Celebration of Matty's life will be held at 10 am Friday, June 12, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held from 9am to 10am Friday, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel with the graveside to follow in Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Matty can be made to Ducks Unlimited (https://www.ducks.org). A native of Fort Worth, Matty graduated from Paschal High School and the University of Texas at Austin. He graduated with honors (Ampla Cum Laude) with a degree in Ceramic Engineering. Shortly before graduation, Matty married Jane Gregory who was the mother of his three children. In 1957, he began his career in Pennsylvania but returned to Texas after a few years where he worked for Ling-Temco-Vought (LTV). Matty received his M.S. in Material Science from UTA in 1970. Vought was his employer until he retired in 2000 except for a two year stint in Clear Lake City. While at LTV, he had the opportunity to work on the Space Shuttle and B-2 Stealth Bomber. After retirement he continued to consult in the local aerospace industry. Matty spent almost all of his free time outdoors either hunting, fishing, birdwatching, gardening or raising a few head of cattle. He supported the conservation of natural resources and the land. Matty was active in the Sons of the American Revolution, The Nature Conservancy, Ducks Unlimited, the American Society for Metals as well as the Presbyterian Church. Matty and Linda loved to travel exploring Europe, Colorado and Mexico. SURVIVORS: His wife of 32 years, Linda (nee Lakin) Reed; children, Christy Reed, Gregory Reed and wife, Robin, and Jamison Reed and wife, Diana; brother, Dan Reed and his wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Hallie and Maren Reed; step-children Lisa Rather and husband, Ralph; and step-grandchildren, Jordon Tarrant, Miles Sakowski and Ross Sakowski.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 11, 2020.