Madolyn Marie Duncan AZLE--Madolyn "Mady" Duncan, on Friday, May 10, 2019, left this world of pain into the arm of her savior; reunited with her husband, Ike Duncan; her daughter; her parents, Marie and Oscar Coy; her brother, Denzel Coy; sisters, Helen Jackson, Irma Hill and Frances Benzel. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park with reception to follow at Fellowship Baptist Church, Saginaw, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. Dress comfortably in colors to brighten the day. Mady was born March 20, 1925, in Jefferson City, Mo., to Oscar and Marie Coy. She attended Sunrise, Wyo. High School. In October 1942, she married Ike Duncan and moved to Fort Worth, Texas. She worked at Williamson Dickie for 10 years. She was a buyer at Wapples Platter for 25 years. She was twice worthy matron of Lake Worth Chapter OES #1109. In September of 2017, she moved to Eagle Crest Villa in Azle, Texas. She quickly became a favorite of staff and residents. She was known for her bright attitude and her quick wit. Survivors: She is survived by her son, Larry Duncan and wife, Beverly; grandsons, Tom Duncan and family; son, Lee Duncan and family; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all the compassionate and caring staff of Eagle Crest Villa and Holy Savior Hospice.



