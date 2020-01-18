|
|
Mae Claire McCoard ARLINGTON--Mae Claire McCoard, 80, of May, Texas, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Arlington, Texas, following a short illness. FUNERAL: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early, Texas, with Joey Wilbourn of First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial follows in May Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 19, at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, Texas. HEARTLAND FUNERAL HOME Early, 325-356-3292 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020