|
|
Mae Lou Dial Lewis SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Mae Lou Dial Lewis, 76, passed away on February 17, 2019. FUNERAL: service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 22, 2019 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at North Caney Cemetery. Viewing will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at West Oaks Funeral Home. She is preceded in death by husband, Michael Don Lewis; parents; 2 sisters; and grandchild, Malik Lewis. SURVIVORS: children, Michael S. Lewis, Marian B. Lewis, Mirion R. Lewis (Darlene), Michelle L. Lewis, and Marlon D. Lewis; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 6 sisters; 2 sisters-in-law; extended family members and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 21, 2019