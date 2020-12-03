Magdalene "Maggie" Orozco
February 6, 1938 - November 25, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Magdalene (Maggie) Orozco, 82, died Nov. 25, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas from complications of COVID-19.
Graveside: 1 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association
are appreciated.
Maggie was born in Kerrville, Texas on Feb. 6, 1938, to Manuel G. and Silveria Rosales Chavez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her two siblings, Pedro G. Chavez and Christina Liljestrand.
Survivors: Three daughters, Ann Margaret Rodela, Amelia Rodela and Yolanda Tomlinson; and beloved granddaughter, Chloe Tomlinson.