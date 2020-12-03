1/
Magdalene Orozco
1938 - 2020
Magdalene "Maggie" Orozco
February 6, 1938 - November 25, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Magdalene (Maggie) Orozco, 82, died Nov. 25, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas from complications of COVID-19.
Graveside: 1 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations to American Diabetes Association are appreciated.
Maggie was born in Kerrville, Texas on Feb. 6, 1938, to Manuel G. and Silveria Rosales Chavez.
She was preceded in death by her parents; as well as her two siblings, Pedro G. Chavez and Christina Liljestrand.
Survivors: Three daughters, Ann Margaret Rodela, Amelia Rodela and Yolanda Tomlinson; and beloved granddaughter, Chloe Tomlinson.



Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
