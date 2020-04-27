|
|
Mai Maria O'Sullivan McAnally FORT WORTH--Mai Maria O'Sullivan McAnally, 79, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Mai was a successful experimental artist, was highly talented in her craft and respected by her peers. In June 2000, Mai gained international notoriety when her work was published in "International Artist" magazine, winning the Patsy and Raymond Nasher Memorial Award. Mai was born in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland, and was raised in London, England, before moving to Texas in 1965. SURVIVORS: Family members are daughter, Kelley Bloodworth and husband, Stephen (deceased); son, Damon McAnally (deceased) and wife, Cynthia Hill McAnally; grandchildren, Timothy McAnally and Atticus Bloodworth; brother, John O'Sullivan and wife, Mary; sister, Kathleen O'Brien and husband, John; sister, Eileen O'Shea and husband, John (deceased); sister, Barbara Evans and husband, Peter (deceased); sister, Angela Burke (deceased) and husband, Michael. Mai also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. SIMPLE CREMATION ORG 4301 E. Loop 820, Fort Worth, 682-316-8301 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 27, 2020