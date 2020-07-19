Mallie Carl "Papa" Williams Jr. WEATHERFORD--Mallie Carl "Papa" Williams Jr., 83, of Weatherford went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 16, 2020. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in White's Chapel of Memories, 130 Houston Ave., Weatherford, Texas, 76086. Graveside follows in Memory Gardens of the Valley Memorial Park, 5600 Mineral Wells Hwy., Weatherford, Texas, 76088. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 20, 2020, in White's Chapel of Memories. Carl was born Jan. 3, 1937, in Coryell County to Mallie Williams Sr. and Ruby Williams. He married Joan Marie Jordan on Dec. 19, 1958. Carl proudly served in the United States Navy from June 1955 to July 1966, when he was honorably discharged. He worked at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin until he retired in 1998. Carl had a passion for genealogy and loved spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, and Papa who cherished every minute spent with his family. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Mallie Sr. and Ruby Williams; sister, Betty Jean; and oldest son, Anthony "Tony" Williams. SURVIVORS: Carl is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Williams; son, Jeffrey Williams and wife, Wendi; daughter, Kathy Smith and husband, Roland; grandchildren, Jenny Gentry and husband, Michael, Courtney Wagoner and husband, Trey, Jordan Lamb and husband, Justin, Clayton Smith, Sarah Williams, Adam Smith, Nathan Smith, and Lauren Swanzy; great-grandchildren, Garrett, Daegan, and Ashlynn Gentry, Kenzley and Dakota Wagoner, and Emmie Lamb. He would have been delighted to meet his seventh great-grandchild, Audrey Mallie, due in October. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially to Cheyenne, Alyssa and Nikki, for the excellent care of Dad and the loving support of Mom.