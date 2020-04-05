|
Malcolm Brooks Fleet Jr. FORT WORTH--Malcolm Brooks Fleet Jr. passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 26, 2020. Mr. Fleet was 66. SERVICE: It was Malcolm's desire for cremation. His ashes will be scattered on the lake at Culver Military Academy, where he was a graduate. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Born in Fort Worth on Jan. 18, 1954, Malcolm was the son of Malcolm B. "Bub" and Ida May Hadley Fleet. Malcolm was active in many organizations, including the Tarrant County Builders Association and served as president of the Apartment Association of Tarrant County from 1985 to 1987. Innovative, he designed and built a motel during the gas boom out of shipping containers. Most of all, Malcolm enjoyed traveling through Texas and meeting people in small towns. Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents. SURVIVORS: In addition to his sister, Cynthia Carter and her husband, Gary, Malcolm is survived by his sister, Jennifer Marcell and brother, Tim Fleet and his wife, Lisa; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020