|
|
Malissie Lee Shaw FORT WORTH--Malissie Lee Shaw passed Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Mount Hermon Baptist Church, 4150 E. Rosedale. Burial: Skyvue. Wake: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the church. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Trevia Shaw; grandchildren, Kourtney Birks and Drake Jones; aunt, Alice Turner Jackson (Van); siblings, Richard Echols (Valda), Betty James (Robert) and Sheron Ross (Parris); classmate and special friend, Karl Bradley; nephews; nieces; cousin, Larry Williams.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2020