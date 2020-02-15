Home

Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
817-531-8666
Wake
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First St. John Cathedral
2401 E. Berry St.
Fort Worth, TX
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
First St. John Cathedral
2401 E. Berry St.
Fort Worth, TX
More Obituaries for Malissie Shaw
Malissie Lee Shaw

Malissie Lee Shaw Obituary
Malissie Lee Shaw FORT WORTH--Malissie Lee Shaw passed Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Mount Hermon Baptist Church, 4150 E. Rosedale. Burial: Skyvue. Wake: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the church. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Trevia Shaw; grandchildren, Kourtney Birks and Drake Jones; aunt, Alice Turner Jackson (Van); siblings, Richard Echols (Valda), Betty James (Robert) and Sheron Ross (Parris); classmate and special friend, Karl Bradley; nephews; nieces; cousin, Larry Williams.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 15, 2020
