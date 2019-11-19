Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
View Map
Mamie Ray Shaw Wisely


1933 - 2019
Mamie Ray Shaw Wisely Obituary
Mamie Ray Shaw Wisely FORT WORTH--Mamie Ray Shaw Wisely, 86, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at home surrounded by family. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Burial follows. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Baptist Church, 5712 W. FM 219, Carlton, TX 76436. Mamie was born Aug. 21, 1933, near Indian Creek, Texas, to Samuel Bryant Shaw and Cressie Mae Berry Shaw. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Preston Wisely; brother, Robert Shaw; sisters, Nina Menting and Anna Christopher. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Melissa Wisely; son, Jim Wisely (Brenda); grandchildren, Landon Wisely and Kristen Ortega (CJ); sister, Lois Bien; brother, Seth Shaw (Luella); sister-in-law, Betty Shaw; cousin, Earleene Fitzgerald; many nieces, nephews and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019
