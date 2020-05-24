Manuel Garcia Jr. FORT WORTH--It is with great sadness that the family of Manuel Garcia Jr. announce his unexpected passing on Tuesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 56. SERVICE: Due to the current healthcare guidelines we will be honoring and celebrating Manuel's life during a private Catholic service. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations in Manuel's name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Parish, https://www.standrewcc.org/ or The Tarrant Area Food Bank, https://tafb.org/. Manuel was a shining light who had a passion for life. He never met a stranger and took pride in being a friend. He enjoyed telling stories of the past and often summed them up with a huge grin. His fondness of listening to the Beatles and watching "Family Feud" was contagious. Manuel's bond and love for family was of greatest importance to him. He always looked forward to going to his nieces' and nephews' sacraments. He was also a big supporter of their school and sporting events. Manuel's fun and generous spirit will live on in his nieces and nephews. Manuel was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Garcia Sr.; and grandparents, Pasqual and Leocadia Chavez, and Julian and Juanita Garcia. SURVIVORS: Manuel will be lovingly remembered by his mother and stepfather, Clara and Ruben Herrera; his sisters, Melody D. Garcia and husband, David Rubalcaba, Monica Gracia and husband, Dr. Walter D. Gracia; and brother, Tony Ramirez. Manuel has many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.