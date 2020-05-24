Manuel Garcia Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel Garcia Jr. FORT WORTH--It is with great sadness that the family of Manuel Garcia Jr. announce his unexpected passing on Tuesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 56. SERVICE: Due to the current healthcare guidelines we will be honoring and celebrating Manuel's life during a private Catholic service. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations in Manuel's name may be made to St. Andrew Catholic Parish, https://www.standrewcc.org/ or The Tarrant Area Food Bank, https://tafb.org/. Manuel was a shining light who had a passion for life. He never met a stranger and took pride in being a friend. He enjoyed telling stories of the past and often summed them up with a huge grin. His fondness of listening to the Beatles and watching "Family Feud" was contagious. Manuel's bond and love for family was of greatest importance to him. He always looked forward to going to his nieces' and nephews' sacraments. He was also a big supporter of their school and sporting events. Manuel's fun and generous spirit will live on in his nieces and nephews. Manuel was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Garcia Sr.; and grandparents, Pasqual and Leocadia Chavez, and Julian and Juanita Garcia. SURVIVORS: Manuel will be lovingly remembered by his mother and stepfather, Clara and Ruben Herrera; his sisters, Melody D. Garcia and husband, David Rubalcaba, Monica Gracia and husband, Dr. Walter D. Gracia; and brother, Tony Ramirez. Manuel has many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved