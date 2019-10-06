Home

Amalla Funeral Home
5210 Mccart Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 924-6400
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Amalla Funeral Home
5210 Mccart Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
Manuel Henry Estrada


1952 - 2019
Manuel Henry Estrada Obituary
Manuel Henry Estrada FORT WORTH--Manuel Henry Estrada went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. VIEWING: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Amalla Funeral Home, 5210 McCart Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76115. Manuel was born April 12, 1952, in Stamford, Texas. He was a proud graduate of North Side High School in 1971. Manuel was known and befriended by many as "Manny" the store manager at Eckerd Drugs, Home Depot, Payless, Cashways, and Lowes, but his proudest and most precious accomplishments in life were his five children, 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Manuel was preceded in death by his mother, Elida Rayna; father, Henry Estrada; and grandmother, Minnie Cedillo. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Kimberly Delgado, Tiffany Milan and husband, Paul; sons, Ryan Estrada and wife, Emily, Jon Estrada and wife, Susi, Cody Estrada and wife, Sara.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2019
