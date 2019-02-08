|
Manuel Martinez FORT WORTH -- Manuel Martinez passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: If you loved Manny like we all did, please come join us for a remembrance at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 9 at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Manuel Martinez was a man of many talents and accomplishments. He was a Korean War veteran, a Jazz musician, an expert marksman, a caterer, the maker of the best sweet tea in the world and, most importantly, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, a wonderful brother and son, and an amazing uncle and friend. Please see Mount Olivet Obituaries online for the full text and directions.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 8, 2019