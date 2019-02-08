Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Martinez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Manuel Martinez Obituary
Manuel Martinez FORT WORTH -- Manuel Martinez passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: If you loved Manny like we all did, please come join us for a remembrance at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 9 at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Manuel Martinez was a man of many talents and accomplishments. He was a Korean War veteran, a Jazz musician, an expert marksman, a caterer, the maker of the best sweet tea in the world and, most importantly, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, a wonderful brother and son, and an amazing uncle and friend. Please see Mount Olivet Obituaries online for the full text and directions.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries