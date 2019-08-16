Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuela Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuela Gloria Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuela Gloria Roberts Obituary
Mrs. Manuela Gloria Roberts FORT WORTH -- Manuela Gloria Roberts, 71, transitioned to the afterlife on Friday, August 9, 2019. SERVICES: Mass: 2 p.m., Saturday August 17, 2019, St. Patrick Cathedral, 1206 Throckmorton Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. Rosary: 6 to 7 p.m., Independence Chapel (Greenwood Funeral Home & Cemetery), 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Public Visitation: 12 to 4 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, T and J Family Funeral Home, 1856 Norwood Plaza, Hurst Texas 76054. T AND J FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, LLC 1856 Norwood Plaza 817-952-3128 Hurst, TX 76054
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More