|
|
Mrs. Manuela Gloria Roberts FORT WORTH -- Manuela Gloria Roberts, 71, transitioned to the afterlife on Friday, August 9, 2019. SERVICES: Mass: 2 p.m., Saturday August 17, 2019, St. Patrick Cathedral, 1206 Throckmorton Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. Rosary: 6 to 7 p.m., Independence Chapel (Greenwood Funeral Home & Cemetery), 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Public Visitation: 12 to 4 p.m., Friday, August 16, 2019, T and J Family Funeral Home, 1856 Norwood Plaza, Hurst Texas 76054. T AND J FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, LLC 1856 Norwood Plaza 817-952-3128 Hurst, TX 76054
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 16, 2019