Maraden DuCharme CROWLEY--Maraden "Dennie" DuCharme, loving wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the St. Francis Village Protestant Fellowship, located in the St. Francis Village, 281 St. Clare, Crowley, Texas 76036. Dennie dearly loved her friends in St. Francis Village. Dennie was born Sept. 21, 1938, in Britt, Iowa, daughter of the late Ralph B. Dahl and Louise Throckmorton Dahl. As an adult, she enjoyed and loved her role as wife, mother and homemaker. After her two boys graduated from high school, she attended secretarial school and worked as a legal secretary for 22 years until she retired in 2002. During the 1970s and 1980s, Dennie enjoyed motorcycle trips to Colorado and the Great Smoky Mountains with her family and friends. In 1993 she married her second husband, Bob. Her interests while married to Bob were traveling, playing bridge with him as her partner, and attending NASCAR races in Fort Worth as well as Texas Rangers baseball games. Dennie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; one brother; two sisters; one grandson; and one stepson. Dennie and her 13-year-old dog, Shotzie, were companions for each other until the end, and all are now united in Heaven. SURVIVORS: Sons, Jerry Porter (Rhonda) of Spring, Texas, and James "Jim" Porter in Colorado; granddaughter, Katherine Golden (John); grandson, David Porter; great-grandchildren, Lee Golden and Norah Golden; stepchildren, Robert DuCharme, Daniel DuCharme, Timothy DuCharme, David DuCharme (Judi), Denae DuCharme (Marcia), and Angela Roggensack (Neal); stepbrothers, Rick DuCharme (Francene) and David DuCharme (friend, Marcia); many stepgrandchildren and greatstep-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary