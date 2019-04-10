Resources More Obituaries for Marc Smith Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marc Bertran Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marc Bertran Smith FORT WORTH -- Marc Bertran Smith, Jr., 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday evening, April 7, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Memorial Park with reception to follow 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Greenwood Live Oak Room. Memorials: If you wish, donations may be made in his memory to the First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth. Marc was born August 2, 1924 in Fort Worth to Virginia Carroll Smith and Marc B. Smith, Sr. He graduated from Paschal High School in 1942 and attended Texas A&M University where he graduated in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science degree. As Captain of the Corps of Cadets and school yearbook editor, Marc was a lifelong and devoted Aggie. He attended the University of Texas Law School for a short period of time before traveling to Kansas City to try his hand in the grain business, the industry in which his grandfather, Julius Grey Smith, found success at the beginning of the twentieth century. He eventually returned home, to Fort Worth, to work in real estate, where he was self-employed for almost 50 years. It was in the development of apartment buildings, office buildings, nursing homes, and leased properties that he made his living. Later in life, Marc went back to school at Texas Christian University where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree, graduating in 1967. It was during his time there that he became an enthusiastic fan of the Horned Frogs. Marc was an avid genealogist who loved tracing his family heritage, especially his long Texas roots and lineage in Fort Worth. He was also a lifelong collector of stamps and books, a keen reader, and devotee of classic movies. Marc was a founding member of Partners in Prayer, a board member of First United Methodist Church, and a lifelong member of River Crest Country Club (where he served on the board) and a longtime member of the Steeplechase Club. Marc's friends and family will miss his ever-quick wit and dry sense of humor. He is preceded in death by the following: his parents, Virginia Carroll Smith and Marc B. Smith, Sr.; his children, Lyn Smith Dulaney and Willing Ryan Smith; Lyn's husband, Richard; and finally Marc's infant granddaughter, Hallie Elizabeth Dulaney. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his beloved wife of over 43 years, Nancy Wilemon Smith; as well as by his children, Martha Smith Wessels and Julius Grey Smith II; their respective spouses, Robert and Sawnie; and finally by his three stepdaughters, Cindy Hawkins, Angela Collins and Nancy Spencer, and their respective husbands, Pat, Randy and Bob. "Poppy" will be greatly missed by his 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and spouses.



