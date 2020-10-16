1/1
Marc Parten
1954 - 2020
Marc Parten
March 23, 1954 - October 2, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Marc Parten passed peacefully on October 2, 2020 surround by his family. A celebration of his life and visitation will be held October 17, 2020 from 2:30 - 4:30 at Solid Rock Church in Fort Worth Texas.
Marc was a man who would lend a hand to anyone, bring a smile to everyone face with his crazy stories and funny jokes, and who believed a man's hand shake was his word. Marc enjoyed fishing, working with his hands, every sport, playing cards and most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Marc is survived by his wife Janice Parten, father Narlon (Dot) Parten, children Valorie Parten, Samantha (Robert) Beasley, Stephanie (David) Berry, Eric Hughes, siblings Keith (Karen) Parten, Connie (Jayme) Ross, Sheri (Jim) Dickenson, Gary (Jennifer) Johnson, 18 grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Marc was preceded in death by his mother Sammye Hartman.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:30 - 04:30 PM
Solid Rock Church
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Lynn Cates
October 13, 2020
May Gods promise found in John 6: 40, of the hope to see our loved ones again,comfort your heart and give you peace,strength and hope in the day ahead.
