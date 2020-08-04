Marcelene Brown Isom ARLINGTON--Marcelene Brown Isom, 92, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. FUNERAL: Noon Wednesday at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, 76012. Visitation begins an hour prior at 11 a.m. Graveside service: P.A. Watson Cemetery immediately following the service at the funeral home. Social distancing measures will be observed at all services. On Saturday we lost a great lady...a very great lady. She was the youngest of seven siblings born in 1928, on a farm in Grand Prairie. Later moving to Webb, where she met many lifelong friends. She comforted her parents as her brothers were away in World War II. During that time, she worked at Montgomery Ward in Fort Worth. She married the love of her life, Verlon, in 1946. She was a devoted farmer's wife for over 40 years. She had two wonderful boys, Gary and David, who were true blessings in her life. She later went to work at Tarrant County Community College for 20 years. She has been a longtime member of the Church of Christ. She proudly served as an election judge for the Democratic Party from 1963 to 2012. She was beloved by granddaughter, Kim, and great-granddaughter, Clara. She loved flower gardening. Her family was always her priority, and she will be missed by many and forever loved. Marcelene was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Verlon Isom; son, Gary Isom; and daughter-in-law, Elaine Isom. SURVIVORS: Son, David Isom and life partner, Daniel Benitez; granddaughter, Kim Isom Gotchall; great-granddaughter, Clara Gotchall; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.