|
|
Marcelina M. Garcia FORT WORTH--Marcelina M. Garcia, 67, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Amalla Funeral Home. Burial: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Amalla Funeral Home. Marcelina was preceded in death by her husband, Ricard T. Garcia. SURVIVORS: She is survived by son, Adalberto M. and wife, Patricia; daughters, Mayra G. and Esmeralda M. and husband, Joel, Marcelina and husband, Eleazar; brother, Abel; sister, Francisca; grandchildren, Vanessa L., Alexis C., Joel O., Donna K., Nadiah S., Jocelyn V., Tiffany S., Chantell; eight Rios grandchildren; great aunt, Socorro Perez; and numerous family and friends from across the United States and Mexico.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020