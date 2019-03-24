Marcelina Rodriguez Gallegos FORT WORTH--Marcelina Gallegos Rodriguez, 68, a wife, mother, grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Visitation: The family will receive family and friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at Hawkins Family Funeral Home in Fort Worth. Marcelina was born July 17, 1950, to Eipianeo Mojica and Luisa Martinez Mojica in Mesa, Texas. She was united in love to Salomon Gallegos for 35 years as life partners; they met in Fort Worth. Marcelina was a very loving and caring person, who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed having family and friends around and had a tender heart for everyone she knew, along with being a devoted mother and friend to all. Marcelina had the biggest and loving heart to help those less fortunate, for the benefit of giving to those in need. Her favorite fun and pastime, she enjoyed the sound of music and dancing to the rhythm. Marcelina was preceded in death by her father. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her memory are her mother, Luisa Mojica of Fort Worth; her daughters, Rosa Rodrigues of Fort Worth, Rita Reyes and husband, Pedro, of Fort Worth; brothers, Ricardo Rodriguez of Fort Worth, Joseph Rodriguez and wife, Rita, of Fort Worth, Blas Rodriguez of Fort Worth, Alberto Rivera of Lubbock, Mario Rodriguez and wife, Cindy, of Fort Worth, Salmon Gallegos Jr. of Fort Worth, Saul Gallegos and wife, Alexandra, of Fort Worth; 23 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many extended family members; and a host of friends. HAWKINS FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 2711 Jacksboro Hwy, 682-255-0535 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

