Marcella White RICHLAND HILLS -- Marcella White, 88, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at her home after a short illness. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Thursday at St. John the Apostle Church. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the church in Marcella's memory. Marcella was born in West, Texas, the daughter of Raymond and Emilia Vochoska. She and her husband, Johnnie White, came to Richland Hills 63 years ago and were among the first residents there. She loved to sew, make beautiful quilts, and cook delicious kolaches. Everyone called her "mama". Marcella enjoyed traveling with her family, keeping her little dog company, and working in her flower gardens. She will be dearly missed. Marcella was preceded by her husband, Johnnie; and children, Diane Marconett, Sharon Neely and Danny White. SURVIVORS: Marcella is survived by her son, Johnnie (JR) White Jr.; daughter, Angie Higdon; five grandchildren, Aimee White, Danny White ll, Ryley Higdon, Adrianna White and Lucas White; three sisters, Margie Peine, Eugenia Riddle and Dorothy Machac; and one brother, Raymond Vochoska.



