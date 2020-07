Marcelo R. Garcia ARLINGTON -- Marcelo R. Garcia passed on July 21, 2020, living a full life of 90 years old. SERVICE: Visitation will be Friday July 24, 6 to 8 p.m. at Moore funeral Home. Graveside will be Saturday July 25 at 2 p.m. at Moore Memorial Garden. He was born on September 7, 1929 to Manuel and Dolores Garcia. SURVIVORS: He had 6 children with Josefa Martinez, Juanita, Gloria, Marcelo Jr., Manuel, Michael, & Mario. 18 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. May he Rest In Peace