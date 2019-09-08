|
Marcia Mills Smith Wren FORT WORTH--Marcia Mills Smith Wren departed this life peacefully the evening of Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, several weeks shy of her 98th birthday. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at First United Methodist Church Chapel, 800 West 5th St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76102. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 North Sylvania Ave. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marcia's name may be made to Cook Children's Medical Center, 801 7th Ave.; to the Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 East Lancaster; or to a . Marcia Mills was born Oct. 6, 1921, in Fort Worth to J.K. and Jozabelle McCown Mills. She was their only child and the joy of their lives. Marcia grew up on South Hemphill and attended George Clarke Elementary together with the offspring of other early Fort Worth families. She also frequently visited her mother's family on the corner of Henderson and 5th, where the freeway now stands across from the Public Market Building. Her mother, who was originally from Gainesville and whose forebearers, the Ikards, had introduced Hereford cattle to Texas, was an animal lover who befriended puppies and kittens. Her father was a sports enthusiast who regularly took Marcia to football, baseball, and ice hockey games and had her join him in golf at Glen Garden Country Club. Marcia's love of pets and all wildlife, as well as her razor-sharp knowledge of sports minutiae, emerged from this buoyant upbringing. But beyond pets and sports, Marcia had an even more special talent: mathematics. She was fascinated by equations and problem-sets and planned to major in math at TCU. Unfortunately, she was ahead of her time. She was told that such a choice was ill-advised, because no jobs in mathematics would be available for women. So she decided to major in Spanish and, during the War years, taught Spanish at Stripling Junior High School. Many Fort Worth notables were among her students there. Following graduation from TCU, Marcia married her first love, John Burgess ("Punk") Smith, a well-known tackle for TCU, who was assigned to the Pacific during World War II and didn't make it back after a Japanese kamikaze bombed his ship on Easter Sunday, 1945. Marcia had the sad task of going to Arlington Heights High School and informing Punk's only sibling, his young sister, Betty Sue. Shortly after the war, Marcia met Weatherford pharmacist Joseph Leslie ("J.L.") Wren, and they enjoyed a happy and loving marriage and a home in the newly-developed Monticello neighborhood until his death in 1989. Side-by-side Marcia and J.L. owned and operated three pharmacies; their main location, Wren's Pharmacy, was on the Northside where El Rancho Grande Restaurant currently is located. In recent years, Marcia moved from her Monticello home to Trinity Terrace, where she made many new and dear friends. Marcia also continued to attend her Paschal High School reunions. She and her classmates had graduated in 11th grade at the age of 17. There was no 12th grade. Additionally, she remained a steadfast TCU alum. Throughout her many years, Marcia remained proud of her Fort Worth roots, and her wide group of friends remains proud of her and of the happiness she brought to so many others. With a remarkable and uncommon mental acuity, Marcia remembered details both long-past and recent. She could quote the generic names and dosages of her various meds and list by memory the phone numbers of 30-plus friends. Well into her 90s, Marcia would stay up at night watching the Rangers or the Cowboys and then later analyze the box scores and players for all who would listen. She was a beacon of light to all whom she encountered, always resilient and optimistic, always caring, and always a trailblazer for her generation. SURVIVORS: Cousin, Charles McCown; sister-in-law, Betty Sue Fishback; younger relatives who are descended from her Greatest Generation; and an expansive multitude of beloved friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019