Marcilene "Mary" Young Nurdin FORT WORTH--Marcilene "Mary" Young Nurdin won her battle over Alzheimer's disease and gained her heavenly wings to join her Lord and Savior at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private graveside service was held in Mount Sterling Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com MEMORIALS: Donations in her memory may be made to First United Methodist Church of Arlington, 313 N. Center St., Arlington, TX 76011 or Hospice Plus, 907 C Medical Centre Dr., Arlington, TX 76012. She was born at home near Sulphur Springs, Texas, on Sept. 14, 1923, to John Henry and Bessie Lee Gregory Young, the only daughter and youngest of four. She graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1940. After graduation, she moved to San Antonio where she met and fell in love with Lono Ross "LR" Nurdin. They were married Sept. 8, 1943, in San Antonio. God blessed this union with two children- Pamela Jean and Mark Gregory. She was a devout Christian all her life and was a member of the Methodist church. She was preceded in death by her three brothers; one granddaughter; one grandson; and the love of her life, LR. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Pam Nurdin Rodgers Hanst and her husband, John, of Granbury, Texas; her son, Mark Nurdin and his wife, Robin, of Fort Worth, Texas; four grandchildren: and four great-grandchildren. She is gone but not forgotten. MURRAY-ORWOSKY FUNERAL HOME Sulphur Springs, 903-885-3133 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on May 6, 2020.