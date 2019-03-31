|
Marcine Gilstrap MINERAL WELLS--Rita Marcine Curbo Gilstrap passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Monday, April 1, at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Chapel. Burial: Sturdivant Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the funeral home. Marcine was born the daughter of Nathan Dudley and Martha Holland Curbo on March 8, 1938, in Hill County, Texas. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and former member of the Woman's Club, PPGH Pink Ladies, and the Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Fighters Auxiliary. Marcine will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Marcine was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings; and husband, B.H. "Tiny" Gilstrap. SURVIVORS: Children, Burnie and Lela Gilstrap and Lana and Joe Johnson; grandchildren, Shauna Charles, Martha Whipple, BJ Gilstrap, Cody Johnson, and Shannon Brown; seven great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 31, 2019