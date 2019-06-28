Home

Marcus Clayton Connelly HASLET -- Marcus Clayton Connelly, 47, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Dallas. SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 11:45 a.m. prior to service. Marcus was a devoted, loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. He touched many lives with his love, smile, laughter and kind heart. Marcus loved his wife Pennie, his beloved mother, beloved dogs Bubba and Kaycie (Mommy), playing guitar and golf, the Dallas Cowboys and going to rodeos. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Marcus was a grocery store manager at Sprouts Farmers Market. He worked in the grocery and retail industry for over 30 years. Marcus was preceded in death by his father, Jim Connelly. SURVIVORS: Wife of 15 years, Pennie Connelly; mother, Pat Connelly; brother, Matt Connelly; nephew, Matthew; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 28, 2019
