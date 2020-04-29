|
Marcus Deon Lee FORT WORTH--Marcus Deon Lee was born June 13, 1979, in Galveston, Texas to Sophrenia and Leon Lee. Marcus grew up as a military child, living in Tennessee, California, Louisiana and Texas. He passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. PUBLIC VISITATION: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Serenity Funerals & Cremations, 4725 Vermont Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76115. Interment: Friday, May 1, 2020, at DFW National Cemetery. SURVIVORS: Marcus leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Karlisha Lee; children, Matthew Lee (12) and Madalynn Lee (9); parents, Leon and Sophrenia Lee; brother, Brandon Lee (Lagale Lee); sisters, Kaci Bayless (Tyler Bayless) and Erin Lee; grandmothers, Emma Mathews and Alice Lee; countless nieces, nephews, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 29, 2020