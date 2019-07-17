Home

Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors
Mardia Adeline Davies Obituary
Mardia Adeline Davies KELLER--Mardia Adeline Davies, 84, passed Saturday, June 29, 2019. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Arlington Christian Bible Fellowship Church, 1501 S. Center St., Arlington, Texas. Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, July 19, Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors with wake at 7 p.m. at the church. Mardia was predeceased by her husband, Abraham S. Davies Sr.; children, May Davies, Adolphus King, Jonathan W. Davies; siblings, Joseph Myers, Martha Myers; and parents, Joseph Myers and Nancy Gibson Myers. SURVIVORS: Children, Margret Davies, Rachael Paunovic, Henry Davies, Nancy Davies, Abraham V. Davies Jr., Margenine Dennis (spouse, Gabriel), Felicia Bessman (spouse, Pastor Theo), Joanna Thomas Monyue Bright (spouse, Fr. Dee Wellington), Suetta Davies, Patrick Davies (spouse, Harriet), Eric Davies (spouse, Siede); Gibson family; Myers family; Duncan family; Caulcrick family, Thomas family; Smith family; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 30 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her church family, and a host of relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 17, 2019
